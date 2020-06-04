In a show of compassion for the nation's issues of inequality and injustice, Aiken Mosaic has organized for bells ring throughout Aiken on Friday morning.
Beginning at 9 a.m., churches are asked to toll their bells seven times to symbolize sorrow, respect, unity, dignity, honor, justice and the value of life in the wake of the deaths of several black individuals around the country.
Residents who wish to participate may do so distantly, said Julie Whitesell, chair of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, or by attending their local church.
"(Residents) can be right where they are," she said. "We're hoping (the bells) will be heard throughout the city so that everyone can hear them everywhere."
Nine minutes of silence will follow at 9:05 a.m. to represent the nearly nine minutes the Minneapolis police officer held his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died on May 25.
Then at 9:14 a.m., participating churches will ring their bells.
The bells will be rung, not tolled, according to a release from the Aiken Chamber of Commerce. Each church should choose its own music. These bells will ring across the city, each with their own beauty and song – a diverse and joyful expression of the unique individuals we all are and how together we all make beautiful music.
First Presbyterian is one of the local churches that will be a part of this remembrance ceremony, Whitesell said.
The idea to use bells as a form of remembrance mirrors a ceremony two years ago, on April 4, 2018, when bells rang around the world in remembrance of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
That year, bells were rung 39 times – once for each year of King's life.