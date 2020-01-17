With spring just around the corner, plans are already underway for the annual Johnston Peach Blossom Festival.
The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival is now taking applications for individuals, organizations and businesses interested in being a part of the 37th annual event.
The festival will be held May 2 in Johnston, known as the Peach Capital of the World.
Last year, thousands descended on Johnston to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the town goes all out with the festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.
Applications and expressions of interest are now being accepted in the following areas:
• Entertainment: Gaye Holmes, 803-275-4234, gwholmes73@yahoo.com;
• Parade: Roger Lamb, 803-480-2690, 505 Roland Ave., Johnston, SC 29832;
• Rides: Debra Aston, 803-275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net;
• Food Concessions: Noah Peterson, 803-480-0135, P.O. Box 282, Johnston, SC 29832, amossonsfh@yahoo.com;
• Arts and Crafts: Donna Livingston, 803-275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org;
• Corporate Sponsorships: Dean Campbell, 803-275-3635, 802 Ouzts St., Johnston, SC 29832, pdeanc@bellsouth.net;
• Pageant: Applications can be obtained from Gina Logue, 1129 Hwy. 378 East, Edgefield SC, 29824, 637-5383; or for more information call Janice Cleveland, 803-334-2507, Jcleveland@edgefield.k12.sc.us; and
• Program Book Ads: Debra Aston, 803- 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net.
The Johnston Development Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, sponsors the festival. The corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.
To learn more about the festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.