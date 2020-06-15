Space and selection for the 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be smaller this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the Christmas Craft Show jury typically choose approximately 120 vendors for this event, but due to safety protocols related to COVID-19, and how they evolve over the next few months, there may be a smaller selection of vendors for the 2020 show.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 1 to be considered, said Alison Cribb, recreation program coordinator for the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
"We have not set a limit on the number of vendors that we will choose yet because we are waiting to see what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is recommending closer to showtime," Cribb said.
The Christmas Craft Show will be held Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken SC 29803.
The $25 application can be filled out online at www.cityofaikensc.gov or by mailing them to the following address: Christmas Craft Show, City of Aiken PRT Department, Attn: Alison Cribb, P.O. Box 1177, Aiken, S.C. 29802-1177.
Hand-delivered applications will not be accepted. Applications will begin being processed in July.
Interested applicants must include the completed and signed application, a check request form, photo sheet, deposit check made to the City of Aiken and a copy of the applicant's driver’s license. All items will be included in the application package.
For more information, call 803-642-7631.