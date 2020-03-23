Aiken Performing Arts' final concert of the 2019-20 season has been postponed.
The concert, featuring The Modern Gentlemen, has been rescheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts at 126 Newberry St. S.W. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the new dates.
Billed as "the voices behind Frankie Valli for over a decade," Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham were brought together as a quartet by Frankie Valli, the lead singer of the Four Seasons, according to APA's website.
During their long tenure, the vocal group hs developed their own identity, and in the studio, they finely tuned their "signature sound" to iconic Frank Sinatra hits, blending the classic sounds of yesterday with today's modern style. Their collaboration has given a new take on the popular hits of pop, rock, jazz and doo wop.
For more information, visit www.apagonline.org.