Some friendly competition got underway on Saturday afternoon at the Aiken Antique Power Association and Palmetto Tractor Club’s antique tractor pull.
One after another tractor drivers took turns pulling weight to see who could get the farthest. Each tractor must be from 1962 or before, according to Larry Willing, one of the event organizers.
“It is nothing more than bragging rights,” said Stanley Fulmer. “You would have to be a man to understand. Well ever since the beginning of time, man has had some kind of a competition against one another. All the way through life and this is just another step.”
He said there are women who pull.
Eric Benton – who likened pulling to an instant high – said his wife also pulls.
There are two types of tractors used, stocks and supers.
“I grew up on tractors, grew up farming,” Benton said.
“Dad put me on a tractor when I was 5 years old, so that’s 56 years I’ve been on one.”
He pulls super and said when he first began his wife and friends were pulling stock tractors.
“I didn’t want to build a tractor to compete with them. I wanted to pull super because I wanted all of them to have their chance to win,” he said.
“I don’t always win, but I’m very competitive.”
Robert Hall has been pulling tractors in competitions for three years, starting after he watched a pull and fell in love.
“As a kid, always loved tractors, always worked on them. My dad had them, granddaddy had them, and just fell in love with antique tractors. It’s just something fun to do with the tractors instead of letting them sit in a barn and not use them anymore. Well heck, you can go out here and hook up to a sled and pull and have fun with it.”
Mike Brassell said he’s been taking part in tractor pulls for four of five years, but his family has been into antique tractors for a while.
“Did shows and parades and we went to an event that had a tractor pull and kind of got intrigued and my son said ‘I’m going to pull my tractor,’ and so we built some wheelie bars and all and put it on there and got it ready to go and he pulled the first year and all of us got hooked and so we all pull now,” Brassell said.
“It’s just a good family-oriented sport, a lot of good people involved in it, and we enjoy people coming out and enjoying it with us,” he said.
Saturday’s event included not just the tractor pull, but a kid’s pedal tractor pull, a vendor area and food vendors.
Proceeds for the event benefit Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
Willing said there are plans to have another tractor pull in November.
“It’s just the excitement of it, it’s a lot of hard work though, I’ll tell you that,” Willing said of the sport.
“I’ve been on tractors all my life. I farm, so tractors (are) in my blood and I just love it.”