A fifth suspect was charged Thursday in connection with an incident at South Aiken High School in September.
Maurice Tashawn Dunbar, 22, was charged with non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Police responded to the senior parking lot at South Aiken High School on Sept. 10 for reports of shots fired, according to an Aiken Department Public Safety incident report.
Witnesses told police a student, Jalen Jones, was walking in the parking lot when he was jumped by a group of people who were waiting off campus, according to the report.
During the altercation, an individual later identified as Markael Khail Forrest, was captured on video surveillance possibly discharging one round from a firearm, according to police.
Witnesses said everyone involved in the incident ran toward the nearby CVS, the report states.
Forrest was later charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property and disturbing a school.
Three other suspects were charged in relation to the incident.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and disturbing schools, according to a Public Safety press release.
Jones, 18, of Aiken, was charged with disorderly conduct, and Reggie Tyrell Jones, 20, of Aiken was charged with trespassing.
Police additionally charged Jones on Thursday with of non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools following investigation.
Both Jones and Dunbar were issued $2,000 bonds according to the detention center.