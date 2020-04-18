The National Weather Service in Columbia is reporting another round of severe weather is possible for the area Sunday night.
The risk of severe thunderstorms, mainly Sunday night and early Monday morning, are possible for Aiken and its surrounding counties, the NWS in Columbia reported Saturday morning.
Damaging straight line winds, isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rain is also a possibility, the NWS reports.
Just last week, brutal storms tore through the South and in rural Aiken and Barnwell counties, leaving many buildings and homes destroyed and people hurt.
At least 21 tornadoes made their way through South Carolina on April 12-13, including an EF3 twister in the Savannah River Site and Williston region, the National Weather Service and S.C. Emergency Management Division confirmed.
The Aiken County Emergency Management Division is asking residents to prepare now for possible bad weather.
Anyone can receive free weather alerts from Code Red by signing up on https://bit.ly/2XLczVr.