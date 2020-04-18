Severe Weather

The Aiken County area could face another round of severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning. 

 Image from the National Weather Center in Columbia

The National Weather Service in Columbia is reporting another round of severe weather is possible for the area Sunday night. 

The risk of severe thunderstorms, mainly Sunday night and early Monday morning, are possible for Aiken and its surrounding counties, the NWS in Columbia reported Saturday morning. 

Damaging straight line winds, isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rain is also a possibility, the NWS reports. 

Just last week, brutal storms tore through the South and in rural Aiken and Barnwell counties, leaving many buildings and homes destroyed and people hurt.

EF3 tornado blitzed through Savannah River Site, Williston region, officials say

At least 21 tornadoes made their way through South Carolina on April 12-13, including an EF3 twister in the Savannah River Site and Williston region, the National Weather Service and S.C. Emergency Management Division confirmed. 

The Aiken County Emergency Management Division is asking residents to prepare now for possible bad weather. 

Anyone can receive free weather alerts from Code Red by signing up on https://bit.ly/2XLczVr.

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

