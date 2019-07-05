Three Republicans are now vying to represent the city of Aiken's third district, a western flank that includes areas near Richland Avenue and a southern portion of the bypass.

Nick Weaver early Friday morning filed as a candidate for Aiken City Council District 3, which is currently represented by City Council member Dick Dewar.

Dewar is not seeking reelection.

Weaver has not held political office before. But, he said, he's "wanted to get involved in politics for some time."

Weaver joins John Klecker – who Dewar encouraged to file – and Karen Papouchado in the race for District 3. No Democrat has filed for the third district.

City Council comprises seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts. The mayor is elected at large.

Three seats on City Council are up for grabs this year: mayor as well as districts 1 and 3.

Voters living in Aiken's first district will vote for two people: one for mayor, one for District 1. Voters living in Aiken's third district will vote for two people, as well: one for mayor, one for District 3. All city voters can vote in the mayoral race.

The candidate filing period closes Monday.

Municipal party primaries and conventions are scheduled for Aug. 13. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Aug. 27.

The general election will be held Nov. 5.

The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 7.