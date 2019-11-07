The Carolina Pine Quilters’ 39th Annual Quilt Show opened at the Aiken County Historical Museum on Nov. 5. More than 75 quilts are on display, including bed quilts and wall hangings that are pieced and appliqued.
The quilts were judged on Oct. 30 and ribbons were awarded.
Winners of the 2019 show are: Quilt Show Theme: first place, Cheri Dowd, “Poseidon’s Paradise”; second place, Sandra Walther, “One Fish Two Fish”; and third place, Paula Brown, “Hawaiian Memories”
Bed Quilts, Pieced, Single Maker: first place, Joyce Sinclair, “Kaleidoscope Dresden”; second place, Terri Jarrett, “ Diamentes de Desecho”; and third place, Connie Mock, “Whistle Stop”
Bed Quilts, Pieced, Duet: first place, Sandra Walther, “Jamestown Landing”; second place, Sandra Walther, “Mesa Valley”; and third place, Betsy Fagan, “Fancy Forest”
Bed Quilts, Appliqué/Mixed Techniques, Duet: first place, Donna Davis, “Garden Party”
Lap Quilts, Pieced, Single Maker: first place, Becky Carter, “Kaffe’s Fan Dancer”; second place, Barb Saporito, “Sunburst Stars”; and third place, Sandra Walther, “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”
Lap Quilts, Pieced, Duet: first place, Susan Congdon, “Family Circles”; second place, June Yarborough, “Off the Rails”; and third place, Linda Yehle, “Mystery Surprise”
Lap Quilts, Appliqué/Mixed Techniques, Single Maker: first place, Rori Bebko, “One is not like the Other”; second place, Diane Miller, “Just A Great Way to Use Scraps”; and third place, Karen Erickson, “Foxes for AJ”
Large Wall Hanging, Pieced, Duet: first place, Sheryl Grainger, “Sapphire”; second place, Marolyn Floyd, “Through the Seasons”; and third place, Carolyn Gibbons, “Baja Sunset”
Large Wall Hanging, Appliqué/Mixed Techniques, Duet: first place, Sherry Hodge, “Gathered Harvest”
Small Wall Hanging, Pieced, Single Maker: first place, Marolyn Floyd, “October Afternoon”; second place, Annemarie Gorensek, “Indecision”; and third place, Sallie Mahan, “Scraps Made Sunny”
Small Wall Hanging, Pieced, Duet: first place, Gerry White, “Call of the Wild”
Small Wall Hanging, Appliqué/Mixed Techniques, Single Maker: first place, Becky Carter, “Hot Tea Makes you P”; second place, Terri Jarrett, “The Girl in the Yellow Hat”; and third place, Rori Bebko, “ Scattered”
Small Wall Hanging, Applique/Mixed Techniques, Duet: first place, Sherry Hodge, “Family Affair”; second place, Sally King, “The Nosegay Garden”; and third place, Connie Mock, “Nature’s Simple Beauty”
First Time Entry in Any Quilt Show: first place, Betsy Fagan, “Modern Sandi Mystery Quilt”; second place, Judy Eisenstat, “ Water Mellon Picnic by the Sea”; and third place, Cynthia Tyler, “Spring Dreams”; and third place, Sallie Mahan, “ America the Beautiful”
Alternative Technique: first place, Joyce Sinclair, “It’s Elementary, My Dear Andrew”
Art/Innovative: first place, Pat Kaufman, “Playing with Lights and Darks”; second place; Gerry Mihoulides, “Sunset”; and third place, Margot Salzman, “Aspen, Sumac, Spruce”
Miniature: first place, Linda Yehle, “#135 Charcoal Double Wedding Ring”; and second place, Linda Yehle, “ Caribbean Stars”
Diverse Quilted Project: first place, Karen Erickson, “Riviera Tote”
Best Hand Quilting: Maura Flannery, “Sea Flora”
Best Machine Quilting: Sherry Hodge, “Gathered Harvest”
Best Use of Theme: Susan Congdon, “Hope for the Future”
Best Use of Color: Pat Kaufman, “Playing with Lights and Darks”
Quilters of South Carolina First Time Entry: Betsy Fagan, “Modern Sandi Mystery Quilt”
Judge’s Choice: Gerry White, “Call of the Wild”
Best of Show: Donna Davis, “Garden Party”.
Quilts will be on display at the museum during regular hours through Saturday, Nov. 23, and visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite quilt.
The show is free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.