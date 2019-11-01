Members of the community and law enforcement held discussions on topics impacting the Aiken community at the 2019 PACE Summit on Friday.
PACE is an acronym for Police and Community Engagement.
For the past four years, the Aiken Department of Public Safety has partnered with the United States Attorney's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association to host the summit.
Each year, the summit aims to facilitate conversations with law enforcement and community members that will help build mutual trust and legitimacy.
Chief Charles Barranco, with ADPS, said these summits must happen every year for Aiken's law enforcement to move forward with its ultimate goal of creating a safe community.
"Although law enforcement goes out and solves a crime or gets a bad guy off the street, that doesn't change the community all the time," Barranco said. "The community has to be our eyes and ears, as well. That partnership is paramount to our success."
Participants of this year's summit had the opportunity to hear from several speakers that included community members, law enforcement and representatives from the office of the U.S. Attorney General for the District of South Carolina.
A continued topic of discussion throughout the summit was the impact of violent crime.
Early into the summit, participants watched a video produced by Eddie George from ADPS titled "In the Face of Violence."
The video included interviews with Aiken locals who were impacted by violence in the area.
Angela Key, director of the Second Circuit Court Solicitor's Victim/Witness Assistance Program, helped present the video and was a survivor of family violence in 1976.
Key spoke of the importance of resources for victims of violence.
"We have made tremendous progress," Key said. "I can tell you as someone who has experienced tragic loss that there is more work to do, but we have made great progress; and I think a lot of that is because we are having these kind of conversations."
Participants enjoyed a lunch and further discussion throughout the summit.
Cynthia Mitchell, community services coordinator with ADPS, said she was excited with the turnout of the annual PACE Summit but hopes for more turnout at next year's summit.
"We're trying to build mutual trust and legitimacy between our community and law enforcement," Mitchell said. "It has to be mutual, and the key to any good relationship is communication. That's why we set these opportunities to give us time to communicate back and forth. We know our community's feedback and input is valuable."