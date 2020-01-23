Each year, Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken partners with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Planning Committee to present an engaging, thought-provoking program, intended to honor and perpetuate King's legacy of equality and spirit of service.
The 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the USC Aiken Convocation Center. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Dr. Bobby Donaldson, director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research and an associate professor of history at the University of South Carolina, is the keynote speaker for this year's event.
Donaldson's teaching and scholarship examine southern history and African American life and culture in the 19th and 20th centuries. Presently, he serves as the lead scholar and director for the "Columbia, S.C. 63," a documentary project that examines the struggle for civil rights and social justice in Columbia and around the state.
The annual celebration will feature performances by the Aiken Concert Choir and Bethlehem Baptist Church Choir of Graniteville.
Awards will be presented to the winners of the planning committee's essay and poster contests. A student from Aiken Technical College and a student from the USCA will be recognized as human and civil rights leaders on their respective campuses.
Before the formal program, non-profit organizations from throughout the region will participate in service fair, sharing volunteer opportunities with members of the community.
The Convocation Center is at 2049 Champion Way.