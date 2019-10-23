Annual luncheon brings members of the media and law enforcement together

Law enforcement and members of the media throughout the Aiken-Augusta area shared lunch and discussions at the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters Wednesday as part of this year's PIO-Media Luncheon.
The annual event serves as an opportunity for reporters, assignment editors and producers to meet with law enforcement members charged with responding to information requests and sharing information during emergencies.
While enjoying lunch, visitors were able to ask questions of one another and provide insight on the processes of law enforcement.
Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety said the luncheon has been held for at least 18 years and is part of the department's accreditation.
Following the luncheon, media members were able to tour Public Safety headquarters and ask additional questions to law enforcement officials.
Chief Charles Barranco with Public Safety said this year's luncheon was a success.
"I appreciate everybody's interest and the interaction with the different agencies we work with on a daily basis," Barranco said. "The last time you want to meet somebody is on a critical incident scene, so being able to meet around a table where we can have discussions is really where it should happen and it happened today."