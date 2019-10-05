A 15½-year-old standard poodle, a basset hound, two corgis, a pair of French bulldogs and a litter of four lurchers were among the pets people brought to All Saints’ Anglican Church in Aiken on Saturday morning for the Blessing of Animals.
All Saints’ rector, the Rev. George F. Alexander, led the service, which was held outside the church.
Alexander sprinkled each pet with holy water and pronounced the following blessing: “O God, who has made all things for thyself, bless, we pray thee, this animal; that it may be a source of love and joy to those with whom it dwells, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.”
Acolyte Alan Wingard stood next to Alexander and gave out dog treats.
There was a parish picnic afterward.
The service took place the day after the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
St. Francis, who was born in the 12th century, is the Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals and the environment.