The covered, open-air kennel wing at the Aiken County Animal Shelter is being enclosed during a construction project that began earlier this month.
When the work is completed, the 30 dog kennels will be in a temperature-controlled building that will keep the animals more comfortable and better protect them from severe weather.
Capital Project Sales Tax IV is providing $470,000 in funding for the project, County Administrator Clay Killian said, and the construction is expected to take three months to finish.
That means the wing’s 30 kennels are temporarily unavailable for the animal shelter to use to house unwanted and stray dogs.
As a result, the animal shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter, or FOTAS, are encouraging people to foster or adopt animals to help alleviate crowding issues.
“We are really excited about this construction project,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to the County Council for getting the project started.”
“With school out, now is a great time to adopt a pet, so we hope people respond to our temporary situation and look for a canine or feline companion at our shelter.”
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information, call 803-642-1537 or visit fotasaiken.org.