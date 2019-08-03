The Aiken County Animal Shelter is asking for the community's help after taking in a number of cats and dogs in "horrific" condition due to abuse and neglect.
In a FOTAS press release sent out this week, shelter volunteers described the state of some of the animals that have been abandoned or seized in Aiken County.
"Dogs a few days from starving to death; kittens with their eyes glued shut due to upper respiratory illness; pets with legs shattered from impact with a motor vehicle; animals with infected bite wounds; dogs with embedded collars … or with necks scarred by chains wrapped around their necks," reads the press release.
One of those dogs who was starving to death was Kenna, a 3-year-old mixed breed. She was so emaciated and skeletal she could barely stand, and her body was littered with scars.
Even simple neglect can lead to an array of health problems for cats and dogs. Dede, a 1-year-old mixed breed, arrived at the shelter with a case of Demodex so severe she had almost no hair left. Demodex, a non-contagious form of mange, can be managed with medication.
"They're so friendly," said Shelter Manager Bobby Arthurs. "And this is how they get treated."
Some of the animals the shelter took in have even suffered bullet wounds, according to the press release.
Both Kenna and Dede were given veterinary care at the shelter and are on their way to recovery. Kenna was recently moved to the adoption floor; her profile describes her as "love on legs" and a dog who "likes to cuddle."
Now, the shelter is advocating for education and prevention to stop animal abuse and neglect, especially for pets who weren't as lucky as Kenna and Dede.
“As a community, we can do better than this,” said FOTAS Program Director Kathy Jacobs.
Anyone who witnesses animal neglect or abuse should report it immediately to Aiken County Animal Control, according to a list of case-building tips compiled in the shelter's press release.
Reports can be filed anonymously, but cases are more likely to be reviewed if a credible witness is willing to come forward and testify in court if necessary.
Witnesses should take photos or video of neglect, but never trespass on another person's property to risk personal safety to do so. Times and dates when neglect was observed should also be recorded.
There are other ways neglected animals can be helped. The shelter is constantly in need of foster homes, pet supplies and donations. Fosters are especially needed for animals who have contagious conditions like ringworm and can't be kept at the shelter in order to protect the other animals from an outbreak.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road. To contact Animal Control, call 803-642-1537.
Local animal advocate Robin Mitchell's organizations, Save the Chain Dogs and PAWS, can also help with neglect situations. They can be contacted through their Facebook page.
For more information, call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537.