When Cody Anderson was growing up in the Horse Creek Valley area of Aiken County, Batman was his favorite superhero.
During trips to Aiken with his family, he remembers always passing by a big white historic home on Richland Avenue West that made him think of the Caped Crusader.
“I would look at that house and think that it was Wayne Manor, where Bruce Wayne (Batman’s secret identity) lived,” Anderson said.
In a deal that was finalized Monday, Anderson purchased the 4,936-square-foot-home, which is known as the Constantine House, from Dr. Richard Amendola, a retired dentist, and his wife, Carol, who have lived there for nearly 20 years.
“I’m extremely happy,” Anderson said. “I always knew I wanted this house, and I’m so glad that I was able to work hard and be able to get it.”
Anderson is the owner of George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, which celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year.
He also owns other real estate and is a financial partner in the new Brighter Day Farms/The Vaping Depot store.
In addition, Anderson has other investments.
“I’m excited because I plan to open the home to the community for some charitable events in the future,” Anderson said. “I’ve already talked to the Women of Woodside about hosting a tea or a garden party there post-COVID-19, and I want to do other things.”
Anderson is vice president of the Aiken Partnership Board at USC Aiken and Joye in Aiken’s board of directors. He also is a member of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and United Way of Aiken County’s boards.
For the United Way’s 2020 fundraising campaign, Anderson is a co-chair of the Community Business Division.
Constantine House and Anderson’s plans for it “go along with my philanthropic efforts,” he said.
Prior to finalizing the purchase of the home, Anderson decided to leave Constantine House to USC Aiken following his death to be used as the residence for the school’s chancellor.
“It’s all set up in my estate planning,” Anderson said. “It is in close proximity to the university, and it’s also beautiful and historic.”
Included in the bequest will be funds to maintain Constantine House.
“I don’t want it to be a burden to the state or the university,” Anderson said.
Anderson attended USC Aiken for a while before deciding to enroll in Piedmont Technical College’s Funeral Service Education program. He earned an associate degree.
Through the University of South Carolina System’s online Palmetto College program, Anderson currently is working to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.
“I always felt like a part of my life was unfinished, so I wanted to go back to school,” Anderson said.
In an email, USC Aiken’s chancellor, Dr. Sandra Jordan, told the Aiken Standard that the school was grateful to Anderson for his support.
“Anyone who knows Cody knows that he has a heart for service and philanthropy,” she wrote. “His generous contributions have helped enhance several of our university programs.
"We are overwhelmed by this special gift of his magnificent home,” Jordan continued. “This has long been one of my favorite private homes in Aiken. It will provide the chancellor with a distinctive residence and an unsurpassed and gracious residence for the university to host events and entertain members of the campus, community and visitors.
“Additionally, when the time comes for this stately home to transition to the university, it will serve as an additional incentive for recruiting top leadership talent to USC Aiken.
“Meanwhile, I know Cody will enjoy making this lovely home his own,” she concluded.
Greek architect Augustus Edison Constantine designed the Constantine House, which was built in Aiken’s Kalmia Hill neighborhood in 1935.
Past owners of the classic Georgian residence included the Verenes family, Jim and Dee Slovic, Bill and Anne Thomasson, and Nancy Moore Thurmond, the second wife of U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina.
“I hope to move in before December,” Anderson said. “I want to get a good feel for it before I commence on a full-scale renovation. I don’t intend on knocking any walls out on the first floor because I like the way it is laid out now. There are five bedrooms upstairs, and I intend to make it into three bedrooms – a master and two guest rooms.”
The Constantine House’s address is 3406 Richland Ave. W.
The deal with the Amendolas also included land at 3401 Kings Sport Way.
“It’s just over 8 acres,” said Anderson of the Constantine House and the Kings Sport Way property combined.
He declined to reveal the purchase price.
Information about the sale is not currently available in Aiken County land records online.
“It was as smooth as could be,” said Anderson of the transaction, which was private, meaning it didn’t involve any real estate agents.