Q'May and Q'Ladrin Qourters are thankful for life's many blessings.
The twin sisters are students at USC Aiken. Q'Ladrin is the president of the USCA Student Government Association, and Q'May and is vice president. They have been scholarship recipients, community leaders, pacesetters and chancellor ambassadors. They are extremely active both on and off campus.
But life for the twins and their family wasn't always easy.
"Growing up, we were – I would say – a mobile home," Q'May said. "We bounced from place to place a lot. So Aiken was really our stable home. This was where we laid a foundation; this is where we actually built our family."
The twins were born in Ohio, but moved to Atlanta with their family, including a younger brother, when they were young.
It was during their time in Atlanta their mother, Lynn Bradley, and their father separated. Bradley said the separation stemmed from wanting to raise their children different ways, especially when it came to their education (Bradley had concerns about homeschooling).
After the separation, Bradley was suddenly faced with leading a single-parent family with three small children.
"When he left it was in the wintertime, and I remember our lights got turned out," Bradley said. "With 6- or 7-year-olds, you don't want to burden them with the idea that Mommy doesn't have enough money to pay the electric bill. So I told them we were going to play a game. We got candles and we got sleeping bags, and we pretended like we were having a campout, but it was inside."
Bradley wanted to shield her children from the family's financial burdens and make sure they were able to enjoy life as kids. For their sake, she tried to find the fun in any situation – a mindset that would profoundly affect how the twins approached challenges throughout their lives.
"They were always grateful for whatever they got," Bradley said. "Like at Christmas time, you know, you want to give your kids the world. But for them, it didn't matter what they got. It was just them being thankful to be with family. They were always so appreciative, and that was the one thing I wanted to make sure I instilled in them … whatever you have, give thanks to God.
"But there were many nights when I prayed," she continued. "I was like, 'Lord, I've got to feed these babies. How am I going to do this?'"
Her answer came after a phone call with her mother in the middle of the night, when Bradley said she and her children couldn't continue to live in Atlanta. Her mother rented a U-Haul and showed up in the city the next day to help move them to her home in Aiken.
"Moms always come through," Bradley said.
That day, Bradley and her three children moved into a two-bedroom apartment with Bradley's mother in Churchill Commons.
Bradley's primary focus was getting her children settled into their new lives in a new town. She focused on their education and getting them involved with local sports teams, organizations and church.
"Looking back, when I was younger, I truly did not give my mom the credit she deserved," Q'May said. "She was raising three kids while still chasing her dream. She is now a branch manager and the most outstanding woman I have ever known."
For Q'Ladrin, her experiences in a single-parent home with her mother and grandmother gave her a deep respect for the women who raised them and the example they set.
"Everything that was a struggle or a hurdle for us, I didn't even notice, because our mother made it look so effortless," Q'Ladrin said. "It was something I found so beautiful because it showed two strong women raising three kids on their own. Having that foundation and growing up in that environment is something that has really grown us into the women we are today and has allowed us to do the things that we're doing right now."
According to the twins, education "always comes first" in their family. Their mother and grandmother pushed them to study hard and do well in school.
Despite their good grades and numerous extracurricular activities, the girls initially found getting scholarships – their hope for attending college – difficult.
"We were graduates of the Aiken High class of 2017," Q'May said. "Many of our teachers and our counselors were saying how that was the toughest year Aiken High has ever seen ... Competing in that tough of a class was really not easy."
The rejections they faced in applying for scholarships were disheartening – but, like their mother, they refused to give up.
"Not applying yourself is automatic failure," Q'May said. "But (in) applying yourself, you still have faith."
Their mother said they were back to doing "a lot of praying" in hopes of a scholarship. Their grandmother promised to spend every dime of her retirement savings on their education if it was needed.
The girls did received help in the form of the Rotary Scholarship, which is funded by Gary Albrecht, a philanthropist in the Aiken area who passed away in 2018. The scholarship paved the way for both girls to attend USC Aiken, where they got involved in everything from student government to undergraduate research.
They are both studying science at USC Aiken – Q'Ladrin is looking into neuroscience, while Q'May hopes to be an obstetrician-gynecologist and open her own practice.
The sisters expressed gratitude to USC Aiken for advancing their education – and to everyone who has helped get them this far.
"This university has really opened my eyes and made me see how blessed we really are," Q'May said. "I have to say thank you for this wonderful university that has given me the opportunity to chase my dreams, to fulfill that dream."
Faith is also a major source of their strength – and their faithfulness.
"I've got to give all the glory to God," Q'Ladrin said. "I know he has sent people and placed people in my life to give me opportunities and allow me to give back to the community."
Aside from their many accomplishments, the girls have always been grateful for family – especially for each other.
"I want to say thank you to her, because, honestly, I don't think any of this would have been possible if I didn't have her with me throughout this whole journey," Q'Ladrin said about her sister. "We literally have done everything together – and I say everything together. It's almost like, a twin is like having a built-in best friend that you get to do everything with … she's like my hype man. That's honestly what makes it all fun for me, is when I have her by my side doing it."
The Qourters sisters are beginning to look toward their future in medical school. Although the experience will come with a new set of challenges, their mother isn't too worried.
"I am very hopeful," Bradley said. "I know that there is a path for these girls. There is no doubt in my mind … I just have the faith and belief that it will work itself out."
For now, the family is content to take the time to appreciate everything they have accomplished.
"This is my favorite time of the year," Bradley said. "Just the giving of thanks, to be grateful, to be thankful. And we truly are thankful for being here."