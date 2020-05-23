Rick Gilder, site manager at allnex North Augusta and Langley, and his team recently delivered drums of its hand sanitizer to more than a dozen community organizations, including hospitals, first responders and a variety of nonprofits.
“Our team is privileged to be able to assist our community organizations during this challenging time,” Gilder said. “It is tremendously fulfilling knowing that our healthcare workers, first responders and neighbors will benefit from our work.”
The South Carolina team joins its fellow allnex colleagues across the globe who have been producing the much-needed product as demand continues to rise amid the COVID-19 crisis. Following the guidelines from the World Health Organization, the pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizer will help many in the community to stay healthy.
Like other allnex sites, the raw materials for the "liquid gold" were sourced through new vendors and other allnex locations to support the Langley initiatives. Once permits were in hand, operators were able to quickly and easily manufacture the hand sanitizer, making it readily available to their colleagues and their families.
The FDA recently published guidelines on the production of hand sanitizers for industries who are not currently licensed or registered drug manufacturers. The document provides detailed information about acceptable ingredients and measurements, ensuring that the product is being manufactured in a safe and clean environment.
“I’m especially proud of the team at Langley and our entire organization, who have demonstrated their commitment to giving back as well as to keeping colleagues and their families safe and healthy,” Gilder said.
Current recipients include: ACTS, CanHope, Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Place, Community Medical Clinic, Family Y, Golden Harvest, Helping Hands, Helpline 211, Project Vision, Tri Development Center, United Way of Aiken County, 360 Mechanical, Aiken County EMS, Aiken County Sheriff Department, Aiken Housing Authority, Augusta Industrial, Augusta Industrial, Augusta Industrial, Brothers And Sisters, Halocarbon, Helping Hands Hospice, Langley Volunteer Fire Department, Mental Health America, Pruitt Nursing Homes, SFC, University Hospital, UW Aiken Center and Walking Tall.
Allnex is the leading global producer of industrial coating resins and additives for architectural, industrial, protective, automotive and special purpose coatings and inks. Allnex is recognized as a specialty chemicals pioneer and offers an extensive range of products including innovative liquid resins and additives, radiation cured and powder coating resins and additives, and cross linkers for use on wood, metal, plastic and other surfaces. Today, allnex has a strong global presence with 4,000 employees worldwide, 35 manufacturing sites, two of which are in Augusta, Georgia and Langley, and 23 research and technology support facilities.