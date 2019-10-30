All retired military personnel – including those in Aiken County – are welcome at Fort Gordon's Retiree Appreciation Day this weekend.
The Fort Gordon Retiree Appreciation Day is Saturday, Nov. 2, with registration at 8 a.m. and opening ceremony at 9 a.m. in the Gordon Conference and Catering Center on 19th St., Fort Gordon.
Welcome remarks will be made by Col. (Ret.) Glenn Kennedy, co-chair of the Fort Gordon Retiree Council.
"Retiree Appreciation Day is for all retired military personnel, their widows and widowers to include family members of retired personnel," according to a news release. "From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., exhibits and information tables will be setup and representatives on hand with services and seminars to assist and inform retirees of updates to benefits and entitlements. Eisenhower Army Medical Center will provide flu shots, pneumonia shots, and cataract screenings for retirees and eligible family members."
JAG will answer any questions concerning prepared wills, powers of attorney and notary services, according to the release.
Personnel will also be on hand from the Retirement Services Office, Survivor Benefit Plan , Retiree Pay Issues and ID Card/DEERS and more.
A Retiree Appreciation Day Awards Luncheon will also be held at the Gordon Conference and Catering Center, with information briefings by the Fort Gordon garrison commander and the commanders of Eisenhower Army Medical Center and the VA.
Lunch reservations are required.
For more information, call 706-791-1950 or email the Fort Gordon Retiree Council at ftgordonretcouncil@gmail.com.