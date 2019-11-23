If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to feed an Army on Thanksgiving, wonder no more.
Famous Johnson knows: 2,000 pounds of turkey; 1,200 pounds of baked ham; 779 pounds of Cornish hen; 660 pounds of steamship round of beef; 500 pounds of prime rib; and 410 pounds of shrimp. Add several more thousand pounds for sides, fruit, desserts, etc.
Thanksgiving preparations are well underway for dining facilities on Fort Gordon, and Johnson, Food Service program manager with Supply and Services Division, is extending an invitation for the community to partake in a holiday meal alongside service members.
Known as the “Super Bowl of Cooking” by those in the culinary industry, more food is served on Thanksgiving across Fort Gordon than any other meal of the year. Patrons can expect to see impressive spreads of food and décor along with hospitality.
“This is our big day,” Johnson said. “Everybody wants to show their skills of what they do and what they know.”
Culinary specialists across the installation begin preparing nearly two weeks before the big meal.
Four facilities will be serving Thanksgiving meals. Everyone – civilians included – is welcome to partake in a Thanksgiving meal Fort Gordon-style.
Dining Facility #13, which caters to permanent party service members, will serve its holiday meal two days early, on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dining Facilities #1, #6 and #8 will serve troops from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Civilians are more than welcome to dine at any of the facilities but are asked to wait until 12:30 p.m. to ensure that all service members are served in a timely manner. Family members of service members are an exception and may dine earlier.
“If a family member has a soldier, they can come on and eat with the soldier,” Johnson said. “We don’t have any problem with that.”
Family members of service members E-4 and below will be charged a discounted rate of $6.80 per holiday meal. All others will pay $9.10. Cash is the only form of payment accepted.
Visitors without a valid Department of Defense ID card will need to enter through McKenna Gate then will be directed to the Visitor Control Center for an access pass. Anyone with questions regarding how to apply for access should call the Physical Security Office at 706-791-4397.
Dining Facility locations:
DFAC #13: Bldg. 24413, Brainard Avenue
DFAC #1: Bldg. 33804, E Hospital Road
DFAC #6: Bldg. 25717, B Street
DFAC #8: Bldg. 25704, 25th Street