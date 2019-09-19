Former Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford received high marks three years in a row, according to performance evaluations recently obtained by the Aiken Standard.

Three letters summarizing his performance as superintendent – one labeled "draft" from 2016, and two more formal ones from 2017 and 2018 – paint Alford as an effective leader, compelling communicator and contributing employee.

Alford resigned his superintendency effective Sept. 13. The Aiken County School Board accepted his resignation Sept. 5. School board members Ahmed Samaha and Tad Barber resigned Sept. 5 and longtime board member Rosemary English resigned the same day as Alford.

All three evaluation write-ups commend Alford, who was hired in 2015, for an "overall excellent" performance. Each letter was written on behalf of the entire Aiken County School Board.

"We believe you have met or exceeded the goals established for the district," reads the 2016 dispatch, which was signed by English, the board chairperson at the time. It continues: "Since your arrival, you have provided direction, leadership and reorganization to focus on the district's objectives."

In 2017, Aiken County School Board Chairman Levi Green applauded Alford for his "vast knowledge of curriculum and instruction," among other things.

A year later, Green, speaking for the board, described Alford as "a good public face for the district."

"We are pleased with the equalization of educational opportunities throughout our district and believe that, regardless of where you go to school in Aiken County, all schools provide equal educational opportunities for all students," Green's 2018 letter reads.

That is not to say, though, that Alford was beyond reproach – in both official and unofficial spheres.

English's letter from 2016 urged the former superintendent to focus on the county's public middle schools and improving student achievement across the board. Green's 2017 letter echoed English's call for middle school attention and suggested internal communications needed a boost.

"We want to ensure that employees at all levels are communicated with effectively and feel a part of the district's overall team," it reads.

In 2018, the board via Green asked Alford to "continue to evaluate" student discipline throughout the district, a hot-button issue for parents.

Staff writer Larry Wood contributed to this report.