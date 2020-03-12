The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is seeking help finding a person who allegedly tried to break into the center's Aiken thrift store Thursday morning.
The center posted photos of the man – white, with facial hair and wearing a wide-brim hat – on its official Facebook page.
"Luckily, in an attempt to cover our security cameras, our cameras snapped a close up of the suspect's face," the post reads.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety on Thursday afternoon confirmed a report was filed and that it mirrors what was posted to social media.
A video of the man attempting to climb on what looks to be a mattress or box spring – and falling flat on his back – was also posted by the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.
"We want our supporters to know that we are taking this investigation seriously," the post says. "But, in the meantime, our staff at least got a little laugh out of this unfortunate situation."