S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is among 21 Republican attorneys general who in a letter dated Wednesday collectively assailed the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The phalanx of attorneys general, including Christopher Carr of nearby Georgia, painted the impeachment proceedings as "fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law" and as a partisan reaction to losing a presidential election, echoing points made earlier by lawmakers.

Impeachment, they warned, is not meant to be a political weapon.

"This impeachment proceeding threatens all future elections and establishes a dangerous historical precedent," reads the 14-page dispatch, which argues in detail the legal case against the alleged misdeeds of the president: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The letter comes as Trump's trial gets underway in the Senate.

During a press conference in front of the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, Wilson said the coalition was urging the Senate to "reject these articles." The letter — addressed to U.S. senators, in general, and the Senate secretary — cited "a special duty to defend the integrity" of votes cast across the country in November 2016.

"Here, they are prosecuting a person, not the conduct," Wilson said at the press conference. Answering a question from reporters, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry described the impeachment effort as a "fishing expedition" — and one lacking substance, at that.

Wilson gave U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a fellow Palmetto State Republican, a copy of the letter Wednesday. Graham held a press conference of his own that afternoon, during which he accused Democratic leaders of crusading to ruin Trump — at any cost.

"And they don't care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump," Graham said, his voice raised. "I do care. So to my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me. But I'm covering up nothing. I'm exposing your hatred of this president to the point that you would destroy the institution."

Trump carried South Carolina in the 2016 election.