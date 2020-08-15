Women leaders in the Aiken area reflected recently on this month’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment, which guarantees that an American’s right to vote will not be denied on the basis of sex.
They also discussed the legacy of Eulalie Salley, an Aiken resident who was a prominent suffragist.
Read what they had to say:
Lessie Price, Aiken City Council member and Aiken mayor pro tempore: “Those women (who fought for the right to vote) were very bold and brave. Can you imagine doing that during that period of time, what was said about them by their peers and the names they were probably called?
“Also there were pressures faced by their husbands because their wives were doing something that was not the norm.
“On both sides, there were enduring pressures, but the women were so strong. Where would we be (as women) if those women were not brave enough or strong enough to take a stand and be a voice for us to have the freedom to vote? I am standing on the shoulders of those women and their history and them being trailblazers in the fight for equality.
“They fought for equality for all of us. And that’s the bottom line.”
“Eulalie Salley was quite outspoken, and we are fortunate to have had her as part of the Aiken community.
“She led an innovative campaign regarding suffrage.”
Kay Biermann Brohl, Aiken City Council member: “I think it’s important that we celebrate this. It took so long for women to win that right to vote.
“And today we see so many women in leadership positions. It brings a whole different perspective to the decisions that are made and how they are made.
“I think Eulalie Salley was a trailblazer. She did so many things that a lot of people are just finding out about, and she contributed greatly to the culture, the history and the fairness of how things are done here in Aiken.”
Gail Diggs, Aiken City Council member:
"In 1920, women won the right to vote, and here we are in 2020 with the possibility of having a Black female vice president. It's truly something to celebrate. I'm proud to know that Eulalie Salley was one of the women who led the way. We've come a long way, baby!
“Eulalie Salley was strong, outspoken and determined to make a change. For her, silence was not an option. She saw something seriously wrong and not only said something, but actually DID something!
“She helped pave the way for women to have a voice. Eulalie Salley was a true woman of substance!”
Dr. Sandra Jordan, chancellor of USC Aiken: “The 19th Amendment was critical to the rights women enjoy today, for it finally guaranteed all women the right to vote during our national, state and local elections.
“History teaches us that once disenfranchised groups can vote, other forms of equality, such as social, economic and educational opportunities will follow.
“While we may take this right for granted today, we should never lose sight of the fact that women gained civil rights quite late in the history of our nation. It would be a travesty for modern-day men and women to dismiss the long, hard struggle that culminated in the passage of the 19th Amendment.
“While women have experienced many successes since the passage of the amendment, women have not yet achieved full equality. I hope I will see in my lifetime our daughters and granddaughters achieve the dream of equal pay for equal work, freedom from harassment and freedom from discrimination based on gender.
“The dream of equality is worth the effort of keeping these issues on the forefront of our thinking, our actions and our national discussions.
“The university has many special ties to Eulalie Salley, a former first lady of Aiken and a local suffragette, who used her personal earnings to underwrite her efforts to champion the cause.
“In fact, the Salley home now sits on the USC Aiken campus.
“Her tireless efforts to help secure this important civil right for half of the U.S. population was recognized by the governor (of South Carolina) who invited her to stand beside him as he signed the bill into law.
“Her commitment to the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed all women equal rights, on par with men, including gaining the right to vote, is an inspiration for women today.”