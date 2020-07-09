The Aiken City Council has been debating the fate of Aiken's recycling program for nearly three months now, and might not have a solution that will keep the program functional.
An option on the table for City Council's consideration includes relocating the operation site of the program back to the City of North Augusta's Municipal Recycling Facility, which was Aiken's recycling partner before July 2014.
Council will further discuss the financial components around the move and what it could mean for residents at a work session before City Council's regular meeting Monday night.
"We're still waiting on final numbers [from North Augusta] … we should have that Monday," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
The city would consider transferring the program to North Augusta by Aug. 1.
Many council members have spoken in favor of keeping the program, though want to do it without a rate increase for residents.
Bedenbaugh said that should the city keep the program in Aiken, it could continue through the rest of the fiscal year without a rate increase.
However, keeping the program on a long-term basis could mean a rate increase if the current rate of the recycling market does not shift.
Council will review this option at the work session with Norman Dunagan, who owns and operates Dumpster Depot which currently handles the city's recycling.
Dunagan came to City Council in May searching for assistance to salvaging his struggling recycling program, which has seen a downturn in the recycling materials market and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Combined with a lack of residential recycling participation in recent years, a lower volume of recyclable materials has been entering the facility and leading to a loss in profit, Dunagan said.
At the Council's June 22 work session, Dunagan asked the city to return to a weekly pickup schedule in an effort to increase the intake of recyclable materials or to fund the business until conditions improve.
Without help from the city, Dumpster Depot will remain in debt and will eventually have to close down the program, he said, ending the city recycling program.
"We have this 14-month period where we know we have this very large note due to the bank … and we will have to close the facility if we can't pay it off," Dunagan said. "If we close (the facility), then this asset the city has goes away."
Since 2015, Dumpster Depot has taken in the city's recycling at no cost. The company processes and sells the materials for profit to put back into the business, Dunagan said.
Dunagan did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Aiken Standard.