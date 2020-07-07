During the George Funeral Home and Cremation Center’s Centennial Celebration on Tuesday in Aiken, three grandchildren of founder D.M. George were in attendance.
Edward D. George Jr., Johanna Gibbs and Tommy Gibbs served as bridges between the past and the present.
Edward lived upstairs at the funeral home with his parents, beginning at the age of 9, and he considered it his residence until he graduated from Clemson University in 1962.
Edward’s cousin, Tommy, would play “Taps” on the trumpet for military funerals.
“Uncle Albert (George) and daddy (Edward Sr.) would never let me go off to where Tommy was if he was to play 'Taps' because they knew we would get in trouble,” Edward said. “I would get Tommy tickled so he couldn’t play.”
Johanna, Tommy’s sister, recalled how many of the family members, in addition to her brother, were involved in helping out at the funeral home.
Some drove cars and transported flowers to churches and then to cemeteries.
They also pitched in to perform other tasks.
“There are not too many businesses in Aiken County – and maybe in this state – that have been run continuously for 100 years,” Johanna said. “That is something to be proud of.”
Cody Anderson is George Funeral Home’s current owner. He purchased the business in 2018 from the Foundation Partners Group LLC of Orlando, Florida.
“We appreciate what Cody is doing so very much,” Edward said. “George Funeral Home has meant a lot to us over the years, and we are very appreciative that he has continued the compassionate service and the tradition of George Funeral Home. We also appreciate him keeping the George name on the funeral home.”
Anderson considers himself the caretaker of the George family’s traditions even though he is not a relative.
“When I bought the funeral home, it wasn’t about me,” Anderson said. “It was about continuing the legacy that was established in 1920. My goal has been to honor that tremendous legacy.”
The Centennial Celebration included a program that was held in George Funeral Home’s chapel instead of outdoors because of rain.
It included talks by D.M. George’s descendants about the history of the business, and there also were presentations of resolutions from the South Carolina House and Senate along with a proclamation from Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon’s office.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., spoke briefly, praising the “thoughtful and compassionate” Anderson and his staff for keeping George Funeral Home’s legacy of service alive.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was unable to attend the Centennial Celebration, but he sent a proclamation declaring that Tuesday was George Funeral Home 100th Anniversary Day in the Palmetto State.
Anderson discussed the funeral home’s future near the end of the program, which was followed by a reception.
He revealed a plan to renovate the chapel, a project that is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-2021.
“Robert Rich Associates, the architectural firm that redid Joye Cottage, another historical Aiken Winter Colony home, has been selected to blend the chapel interior more architecturally to the original house to complement it,” Anderson said.
George Funeral Home is at 211 Park Ave. S.W. The former Winter Colony home that was known as “Deodara” has been the location of the business since 1948.