The City of Aiken's future headquarters will not be able to incorporate the 50 city employees set to move into the old Regions Bank building by 2022 without a structural add-on to accommodate for spatial needs.
The Aiken Design Review Board reviewed a future application at its May 5 meeting that presented several near-finalized design ideas for the add-on that include demolishing the future headquarters' existing drive-thru area from its days as a bank in order to construct a three-story addition.
The former Regions Bank building, at 107 Chesterfield St. S. was originally built in the 1930s and served as the Henderson Hotel before being closed in 1945.
After the building was converted into the Regions Bank – formerly known as the Palmetto Federal Bank before a 1998 merger – a two-story section for the drive-thru and additional office space were added. This will be torn down for the new three-story addition.
The new addition will not entirely blend in with the building's existing structure, said Shea O'Brien, vice president with Narramore Associates, the company working with the developers for the project.
Instead, the addition will "be loyal" to the building's design, though notably stand out against the 90-year-old bricks.
"The general standard with preservation is that you don't try to go for an exact match," O'Brien said. "What you end up with… is something that's a near miss, if not in color, than with the way it's going to age."
A "hyphen," or a dark section that connects the addition and the existing structure, will be added to differentiate between the original and the addition.
The inside of the new headquarters, once completed, will be organized as a "hierarchy" based on public services, as well as include an elevator.
The first floor would serve as the customer service area where residents go to pay city bills, while the third floor would be the City Council chambers.
The addition was always part of the project's budget, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, and will be completed along with the building's interior renovations by June 2021.
Bedenbaugh said Aiken City Council has extended a deadline to make a decision on whether to build a proposed downtown parking garage concurrently with the renovations of the consolidated headquarters. The city originally had until April 30 to decide.
The parking garage would be located adjacent to the former Regions Bank property.
The project is one of the ways Aiken City Council has discussed to add more parking options to downtown Aiken; the item will not appear on future council agendas until residents can comment on it publicly, Bedenbaugh said.