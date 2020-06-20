Aiken's Choice, an annual event that celebrates the city's favorite local businesses, will return to Newberry Hall this month to honor winners voted as the best of the best by the community in over 180 categories.
"Aiken’s Choice is a celebration of Aiken’s favorite local businesses and more," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager at the Aiken Standard.
The awards celebration event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St.
"On Tuesday, June 30, the Aiken Standard will publish the Aiken’s Choice winners and finalists chosen by the community," Daniell said. "We still plan to celebrate our Aiken’s Choice winners, but due to recent events regarding COVID-19, we will need to change the number of tickets that can be distributed. Because of space and crowd limitations, tickets will be limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis."
Tickets, which can be purchased online, are being sold for $25 per person.
In addition to celebrating local businesses, the event is also an opportunity for area business owners to network with one another and the community.
"The Aiken Standard will bring the highly anticipated Aiken’s Choice to life in an unforgettable celebration event with food, spirits, live entertainment and fun celebrating our winners," Daniell said.
To purchase tickets, visit tickets.aikenstandard.com.