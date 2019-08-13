Aikenites were out in force in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Sunday and Monday when events honoring the late founder and president of Dogwood Stable, Cot Campbell, were held.
A tent outside the Saratoga Reading Room was the site Sunday of a celebration in remembrance of Campbell, who was a thoroughbred racing industry icon.
Then, on Monday, “Celebrating a Visionary: Cot Campbell” was the theme for Saratoga WarHorse’s seventh annual Blue Spangled Gala at the Hall of Springs.
Campbell’s widow, Anne, was at both events.
Other Aiken residents who also were in Saratoga Springs included Beth and Bob Newburn, Suzy Haslup, Bill and Sandy Tucker, Jack and Susan Sadler, Julie Robins, Anne Perry and David and Patrice Durban Tavernier.
“It was wonderful,” said David Tavernier his trip to Upstate New York. “The turnout from Aiken was great. People who knew Cot took turns making comments about him (during the celebration in remembrance). Anne made a nice speech (at the Blue Spangled Gala) and read a small portion of Cot’s book, ‘Memoirs of a Longshot.’”
Tavernier added that around 20 Aikenites traveled to Saratoga Springs for the two events.
A member of the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Racing in Saratoga Springs, Cot Campbell died last October at the age of 91.
He was a pioneer in the development of racing partnerships, and groups put together by him campaigned many talented horses.
Among them were 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice, 1990 Preakness Stakes winner Summer Squall, 1996 champion 2-year-old filly Storm Song and 1987 champion steeplechaser Inlander.
Storm Song was a daughter of Summer Squall.
Campbell was the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year in 2006 and the Aiken Standard’s Person of the Year in 2013.