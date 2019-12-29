Now that Christmas chaos has passed, people in Aiken are starting to look forward to what a new year – and a new decade – will bring.
Jennifer Miller, president and founder of FOTAS, said volunteers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter have already outlined New Year's resolutions to get more pets adopted into good homes and to make the adoption process smoother.
"When someone comes to adopt an animal, we only have one adoption room, a meet and greet room," Miller said. "We really want to increase opportunities for the shelter animals, so we are going to work to build two additional adoption rooms."
Miller said the funds to construct these two rooms, which would be built near the cat house, will come from fundraisers and donations. At present, having only one meet and greet room hinders their ability to give people some one-on-one time with pets they hope to adopt.
"We’re going to have a building that will have two adoption rooms with couches and comfortable sitting areas for people to come and meet their prospective new best friend," Miller said.
Some people are making personal resolutions to better themselves or improve their personal lives.
"My New Year's resolution is to work out and to be healthy," said Mary Davidson on her way out of a local fitness center. "In the process, I hope to lose weight, but I really hope to be healthy."
Jack Daniel wants to take more time out of his schedule to spend with his relatives.
"I plan on taking more time to spend with my family and actually make quality family time," Daniel said.
Virginia Wayt, an aspiring writer, said her resolution is focused on "how we need to be better people."
"I'd like to be kinder to myself and others, to try and be more understanding," Wayt said. "You never know what somebody may be going through or what may be causing them to act a certain way, so try to act rationally in highly irrational situations."
Megan Timmerman, a local business owner, said she was focused on wellness of the mind and body.
"My New Year's resolution is to have true inner peace and four days a week on the tennis court," Timmerman said.
Chief Charles Barranco of Aiken Public Safety said the department's New Year's resolution for 2020 is "to build new and foster current relationships within our community and to support the physical and mental wellness of all ADPS employees."