Many of the Aiken Young Professionals events are mostly business, geared toward networking, community service and professional development.
But Saturday was all about fun.
Many members of the organization brought their children and dogs to one of the picnic sheds at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center for Family Fun Day. The event featured barbecue and games for children and adults, including corn hole and Jenga Giant.
“It's just a way for everybody to get together in the nice weather and enjoy one of our great parks here in Aiken,” said Sarah Kinney, the chairman of the Aiken Young Professionals.
A program sponsored by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, the Aiken Young Professionals started 12 years ago for young professionals between the ages of 22 and 39.
“The purpose is to attract and retain people in our demographic who are the future of Aiken and get them connected to the right organizations that they might be really passionate about and connect them to the city and to find a reason to want of stay in Aiken,” Kinney said.
The Aiken Young Professionals sponsor a different professional development program each quarter. Topics range from networking, buying a house and starting a small business, Kinney said.
The organization also is active in community service and recently adopted a stretch of highway near USC Aiken through the Adopt-A-Highway program. The group's Third Thursday events are for social networking and are held at different businesses around Aiken.
“Join AYP if you really want to get involved with your community and learn to love Aiken and all that makes Aiken a wonderful place to be,” Kinney said. “As David Jameson, our Chamber president, always says, if you're lucky enough to live in Aiken, you're lucky enough.”
The Aiken Young Professionals is on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit the Aiken Chamber of Commerce's website at www.aikenchamber.net.