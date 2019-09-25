Anna Jennett turns heads every time she walks into a room.
Jennett, who recently moved back to her hometown of Aiken, has an affinity for dressing in creative styles and riots of colors. She is especially known for hats, which she makes herself.
"I loved to hear how it was positively affecting people who saw me," Jennett said. "So the more they complimented me, the more I wanted to share that positivity with them."
Jennett's hobby is more than just a way to pass the time. For her, making hats is an outlet for an illness that dominates nearly all aspects of her life.
"That was my saving grace," Jennett said. "It was a distraction from all the pain and sickness and inflammation in my body."
As a young girl, Jennett and her family moved to New York as caretakers for the estate of the Doubledays, a wealthy family who worked as publishers and formerly owned the New York Mets.
Jennett said the estate always had a lot of color which fueled her inner creativity. She began designing hats when she was 12.
Jennett can recall that her family was always sickly, but no one ever knew just how sick they were.
Her mother was diagnosed with a mitochondrial disease on her deathbed. Mitochondrial disease is a genetic disorder that is passed from parents to their children – meaning Jennett's entire family was affected, and many of them were misdiagnosed for years.
"I've always been a medical mystery, so I took my medical care into my own hands," Jennett said. "Thank God I did."
Jennett's self-discipline and dedication to her health is part of what kept her alive when the disease began to take its toll on her family. Today, she is one of the few members of her immediate family still alive.
She became a caretaker for many of her other family members, especially her mother.
Her relationship with her father was strained.
"He was very abusive," Jennett said. "And that was part of why I always wanted to protect my mother."
Jennett said her father believed any pursuit that wasn't scholarly or academic was a "waste of time," and that he tried hard to crush her creativity. But Jennett couldn't keep that part of herself hidden.
"Don't let it (abuse) get the best of you," Jennett said. "I thrived in spite of it."
After living in New York for many years and making a lasting impact on the surrounding community, Jennett returned to Aiken.
Some of her hats were on a display recently at the Aiken County Public Library.
"The hat display is an honor," Jennett said.
After overcoming many challenges through sheer force of will and with a positive outlook, she delights in any chance to share her light with others.
And she has some advice for those who may be facing struggles now.
"Listen to your body …honor your uniqueness and creativity," Jennett said. "Don't suppress it."