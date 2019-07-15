An Aiken woman was charged Friday in connection with an assault on a 19-year-old pregnant woman at a York Street fast food restaurant in Aiken.
Latavia Michelle Wise, 19, of Alfred Street, is charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.
On July 9, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded around 9 p.m. to Burger King on York Street in reference to a medical call concerning a woman having seizures, according to the report.
Upon arrival, officers reported the victim appeared to have been assaulted, but she was confused, unable to tell police who attacked her and why. Investigators reported seeing a footprint marking on the victim's right cheek and forehead.
The victim's grandmother, also on the scene, informed officers her granddaughter was pregnant. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Burger King employees showed officers security video, showing two females attacking the victim, police reported.
Wise was identified as one of the suspects and arrested Friday. She was taken to the Aiken County detention center, where she was later released on bond. The second suspect was determined to be juvenile. She was also arrested Friday, charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.