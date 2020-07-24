An Aiken woman was arrested Friday after allegedly abusing a minor.
Patricia Bultman, also known as Patricia Barron, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, is charged with cruelty to children, torture or deprivation, records show. She was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person in August 2019, as well.
Prior to a meeting with a Department of Social Services worker, a person allegedly yanked the minor out of the shower and hit the minor in the face. The person demanded the minor "stop using my ... water," according to Public Safety's report, and used an expletive.
Exactly who attacked the minor is unclear in the report.
The minor had to quickly cover herself with a towel because there was "another male" in the house downstairs, according to Public Safety.
Several photos were taken of the minor's face to document the alleged incident.
Bultman was taken to the Aiken County detention center, where she remained as of Friday afternoon.