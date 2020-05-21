An Aiken woman was charged with child neglect after a 4-year-old victim tested positive for drugs.
Caitlyn Faye Thurmond, 23, of Aiken was charged with legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
On April 22, the Department of Social Services forwarded a report to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office regarding the suspect neglecting her 4-year-old child, according to a sheriff's office incident report.
The report states the suspect uses meth and leaves the victim home alone 10 to 15 minutes at a time and that the juvenile victim cares for himself during the day.
It was also reported the victim goes outside at night unsupervised.
Minimal food in the home and domestic violence also was reported, the incident report states.
On March 11, the juvenile victim tested positive on a drug screen for meth and marijuana.
The victim was then placed with a family member under a DSS safety plan.
Thurmond was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held Thursday.