An Aiken woman was charged March 27 in connection to the death of a juvenile.
Christina Lessard, 36, of Aiken was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to jail records.
Police responded to a location in Aiken on March 26 in reference to an unresponsive child, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Upon arrival, police noted Emergency Medical Services were already on scene performing CPR. However, EMS determined the child had died, the report states.
The coroner and the Public Safety juvenile division were called to the scene.
A report was done for documentation, listing Lessard as a suspect.
She was charged March 27 in connection with the case.
That same day she was granted bond totaling $15,000, according to the Aiken County detention center.