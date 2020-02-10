An Aiken woman was charged Sunday after not returning a dog to its owner.
Cameron Elizabeth Johnson, 21, of Aiken was charged with larceny/stealing dogs, according to jail records.
Deputies met with a victim on Jan. 26 who said the suspect and another listed suspect, Kevin Corbin of Evans, took her dog, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Around 1:45 p.m., both suspects asked the victim if they could take the victim's dog while they moved so their dog would have someone to play with, the report states.
Johnson told the victim they would return to the residence to bring the dog back later that day, the report states.
Around 4:50 p.m., the suspects had not made it back to the residence and would not answer the victim's calls, according to the report.
Deputies on the scene attempted to make contact with the suspects but were unable to do so.
Johnson was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.