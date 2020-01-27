An Aiken woman was charged Friday with stealing a blue scooter and other items from an Aiken home.
Brittany Winburn, 23, of Aiken was charged with second degree non-violent burglary, according to jail records.
Deputies were notified of a burglary in progress Friday afternoon at a home off Monterey Drive, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was found in front of another residence on Monterey Drive with multiple bags and items including a blue scooter, according to the report.
The suspect told deputies she was coming from her boyfriend's house, the report states.
Deputies spoke with the victim who reported seeing the suspect come into the victim's garage and take a blue scooter and the victim's hand bag, the report states.
The victim further reported seeing the suspect go into other yards on Monterey Drive, according to the report.
Winburn was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Monday morning.