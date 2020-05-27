An Aiken woman was charged Tuesday with sharing an explicit video of a female victim on social media.
Carolina Storm Arthurs, 23, of Aiken was charged with obscene/dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity unlawfully, according to jail records.
On May 2, deputies spoke with a victim who reported the suspect posted a video on Facebook of the victim performing a sexual act at a party that took place on April 11, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim further reported the suspect recorded the event at the party without the victim knowing.
Deputies attempted to call the suspect but she never answered, the report states.
Later that evening, deputies made contact with the victim again who said the video appeared to be taken down but she still wanted to press charges against the suspect.
Arthurs was charged Tuesday and was being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Wednesday morning.