An Aiken woman was charged Sunday after deputies responded to a report of a 6-year-old juvenile being injured.
Katherine Walton Ussery, 55, of Aiken was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
The complaint told deputies that the victim was spending the night at her house when she heard screaming coming from a room, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office report.
The complaint reported seeing the suspect slamming the victim's head into the wall and the headboard of the bed, according to the report.
Deputies determined that Ussery was intoxicated during the incident due to an alcoholic smell on the suspect, extreme slurred speech, glassy eyes and difficulty standing, the report reads.
Ussery was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Tuesday afternoon with a bond set at $5,000.