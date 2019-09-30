An Aiken woman turned herself in to authorities Sunday after allegedly embezzling over $400,000 while working at a local car dealership.
Omega Renee Burns, 48, of Aiken was charged with 16 counts of breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, according to jail reports.
Deputies spoke with two complainants who said they discovered in the past two weeks Burns was stealing money from Satcher Ford in Graniteville while making deposits to Bank of America, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
According to warrants, Burns was entrusted with the daily deposits of the business' funds.
Burns allegedly took $466,437.35 from the business between April 2018 and July 2019, according to warrants.
According to the police report, one of the complainants said she went to the bank and got copies of the business' 2018 bank validations to check the bank records with deposit slips.
The complainant said she asked Burns to find the binder with the 2018 deposit slips inside, but Burns said she was unable to, according to the report.
According to the the report, the complainant told deputies she placed the 2019 deposit slips in the subject's desk drawer on Aug. 20.
When the complainant returned to work the next day, Burns was already there and the 2019 slips were gone, according to the report.
Burns was asked about the deposit slips but said she did not know where they were, the complainant told deputies.
Burns turned herself in at 5:34 a.m. Sunday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she is currently being held as of Monday morning.
Burns' bond is set at $155,000, according to the detention center.