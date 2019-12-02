An Aiken woman was charged Nov. 27 with driving under the influence with six juvenile passengers.
Mary Alice Deloris Williams, 33, of Aiken was charged with six counts of child endangerment, committing certain vehicular offenses with a minor and a charge for driving under the influence less than .10, first offense, according to jail records.
Police were responding to a disturbance at an apartment on Laurens Street when they were told the suspect left the area in a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, and she was possibly impaired and had six small children as passengers, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Police located the vehicle and observed the driver go off the roadway and then pull into the Circle K at University Parkway and Trolley Line Road, the report states.
According to the report, police made contact with the driver who appeared to have glazed eyes and smelled of alcohol. Responding officers noticed the six children between the ages of one month and 11 years old in the backseat.
The driver agreed to run through a series of tests to determine if she was good to drive.
The suspect exhibited several signs of being under the influence following the tests and was placed under arrest, according to the report.
Williams was transported to the Aiken County detention center.
Williams was issued a bond for $3,632, according to the detention center.