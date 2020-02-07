An Aiken woman was charged Tuesday after police were made aware she had left her three children home alone.
Kelsey Marie Hughes, 33, of Aiken was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to jail records.
On Jan.28, police responded to Columbia Avenue in reference to child neglect, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
A complainant on scene reported the suspect, the mother of his children, had left his children ages 1, 7 and 10 home alone, the report states.
Upon entering the residence officers observed clothes and trash laying around the home and in the children's rooms.
Officers observed dirty dishes and open containers of food on the counter of the kitchen.
Stains from what appeared to be from animals defecating on the carpet were seen throughout the residence, according the report.
The suspect later arrived at the residence driving a vehicle with an open container of beer in the center console, the report states.
Police were advised the suspect had been stopped prior to returning home by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
She was charged with speeding and open container, the report states.
The suspect appeared to be visibly impaired and slurred her speech.
Police advised the Department of Social Services the children would go with the complainant and instructed the complainant to follow up with DSS the next morning.
Hughes was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.