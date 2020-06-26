An Aiken woman is facing charges for taking part in a strong arm theft in the form of a mob attack near a playground and giving a minor drugs on June 4.
Briasia Mason, 18, of Aiken was charged with strong arm robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to jail records.
On June 5, police interviewed a victim who reported being "jumped" while she was near a playground at 1223 York St. NE, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
During the incident, the offenders took the victim's iPhone, valued at $500, and $40 in cash, the victim reported.
Mason allegedly participated in the assault by mob and assaulted the victim, an arrest warrant states.
Warrants further state the suspect offered marijuana to a 13-year-old on the same day as the incident.
Mason was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she is currently being held as of Friday afternoon.