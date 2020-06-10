An Aiken woman was charged Sunday for reportedly aiding her teenage daughters in the assault of another juvenile.
Latoya Monique Chisolm, 36, of Aiken was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and third degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.
On Feb. 4, police responded to Hahn Village apartments in reference to a fight in progress, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Police observed the suspect following a man, woman and child.
All parties claimed to have been assaulted by each other and had injuries, the report states.
The investigation later led police to charge Chisolm.
Arrest warrants state the suspect did aid her two teenage daughters in unlawful assault and battery on a juvenile victim, causing the victim to have a laceration to the face.
Chisolm was charged Sunday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.