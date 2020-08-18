An Aiken woman is facing an assault charge related to a report of shots fired in Hahn Village last week.
Shaquila Shontell Carter, 24, of Aiken was charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob resulting in bodily injury, according to jail records.
Police rushed to Hahn Village on Aug. 13 when reports of shots being fired in the area came in around 5:50 p.m., according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Upon arrival, police spoke with a witness on scene who reported being "jumped" by several women, which reportedly included Carter, prior to shots being fired.
The witness reported a blue colored SUV pulled in front of her residence at approximately 5:45 p.m.
The driver and a passenger in the vehicle, who the victim reportedly knew through mutual friends, asked the victim to come out of the house so they could speak.
When the victim exited the house, four Black women allegedly began punching and kicking the victim until she fell to the ground, the report states.
The women then ran to the SUV and fled the scene before police arrived.
Witnesses reported seeing the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Don Perry, fire multiple shots as the vehicle fled the area.
Police on scene recovered three Luger 9mm bullet shell casings near the scene of the assault.
A warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been drafted for Perry, according to the incident report.
The victim identified one of the suspects who participated in the assault as 22-year-old Allissa English, also known as Lele Sweat, the incident report states.
English and the victim had an argument on Facebook several days prior, the victim reported.
The two were allegedly arguing over a man with whom they commonly share children, the report states.
Carter was charged Monday and taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Tuesday afternoon.