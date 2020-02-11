An Aiken woman is facing multiple charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit in October 2019 that resulted in the suspect flipping her car that was carrying juvenile passengers.
Keisha L. Butler, 41, of Aiken was charged with shoplifting valued $2,000 or less, failure to stop for a blue light, failure to comply, two counts of committing certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, according to jail records.
On Oct. 23, police responded to Walmart on Richland Avenue in reference to shoplifting, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The vehicle pursuit began when the suspect and another listed suspect, Constance Octavia Edwards, fled the Walmart parking lot in a 2002 Ford Explorer, the report states.
The suspects swerved in and out of traffic while traveling east on Richland Avenue, the report reads.
The suspect lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and land on its passenger side, the report states.
When police approached the vehicle the suspect said she could not exit or hold her hands up when commanded because "she was trying to get the baby out," the report reads.
Police were able to get both suspects and two juveniles out of the vehicle.
Butler admitted to shoplifting from the Walmart and Edwards said she had nothing to do with it, the report states.
However, police later confirmed Edwards was shoplifting through surveillance.
The juveniles and Butler were transported to an Augusta hospital for treatment.
Edwards refused to be treated by EMS and was placed into custody, the report states.
Police waited for the suspect to turn herself in following treatment for injuries sustained in the collision.
Butler was charged Monday when police responded to Family Pharmacy where the suspect allegedly attempted to pick up a fraudulent prescription.
Butler was taken to the Aiken County detention center.