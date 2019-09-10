An Aiken woman was charged Monday following an investigation of a child abuse case that occurred in May.
Melanie Holmes, 40, of Aiken was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according crime reports.
Police received an intake report from the Department of Social Services in reference to child abuse on May 17, according to an Aiken Public Safety incident report.
The intake report stated the offender, Holmes, used a drop cord to "beat" her juvenile daughter, the report states.
According to the report, the incident caused the juvenile to have marks that appeared like welts or bruises down the entire length of her arm.
The juvenile allegedly received the beating for misbehaving in school, the report states.
Following investigation, Holmes was charged and sent to the Aiken County detention center where she currently remains as of Tuesday afternoon with a surety bond set at $7,500.