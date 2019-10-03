Aiken Regional Medical Centers recently announced Aiken Urgent Care, a facility that opened in Graniteville this year, will be closed and converted into a family medicine clinic.
The decision to convert Aiken Urgent Care, located on Sasanqua Drive, came after "careful and thorough analysis" revealed a family medicine clinic would "better suit the needs" of the surrounding communities, according to a Wednesday news release from the hospital and the Aiken Physicians Alliance.
A family medicine clinic is a primary care facility – a doctor's office that follows the traditional model of scheduled appointments with a regularly-seen doctor.
"Aiken Physicians Alliance is currently recruiting providers for the primary care office and aims to open in the coming months," according to the release.
Staff are encouraged to apply for openings at other Aiken Regional and Aiken Physicians Alliance facilities, the release states.
"There are no immediate plans to open a new Urgent Care facility at this time," said Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O'Loughlin in an email.
Aiken Urgent Care opened in March this year. The property was purchased by the hospital for $1.2 million.