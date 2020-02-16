After accepting input from residents and continuing research about yard debris pickup, Aiken City Council has amended several aspects to the Residential Yard Trash Collections Ordinance, including placement of yard trash for better road safety and pick-up connivence.
Council members voted to allow for alternate locations for yard debris piles which may include, but are not limited to, community piles or to combine yard debris with neighboring property owners, with only one pile per property with a maximum length of 12 feet.
Additionally, the new amendment disallows debris to be placed under utility lines or tree limbs with "less than 20 feet of overhead clearance."
The amendment also specifies that "leaf season will be defined by the Public Services director."
Residents of Aiken came forward at the Jan. 13 and Feb. 10 meetings expressing concerns of the consequences the new ordinance could have on their residences.
One concern was whether the city would continue to serve businesses under the amended ordinances.
The city only services a fraction of the businesses in Aiken, with the majority located in downtown, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. These businesses are treated like residential customers and are also provided yard trash service.
Jane Page Thompson, a resident of Aiken and local real estate agent, inquired if the 20 feet could be amended to 15 feet to "allow neighborhoods who have the 25- or 30-foot light poles to keep their yard debris where it is rather than move debris onto dark streets, where they can risk being swept into storm drainages or cause accidents."
Public Services Director Lex Kirkland said this change "could be a challenge" as the automatic arm of the grappling truck needs at least 17 feet of clearance that is more appropriate for the 20-foot recommendation.
Specific issues such as this can be addressed on "an individual basis," Kirkland said.
"If we find (piles) cannot be picked up under the guidelines that are in the ordinance, we will work with (residents) to find an appropriate spot," Kirkland said.
The specified changes will go into effect immediately, Bedenbaugh said.